Increased law enforcement for New Year’s weekend: Agencies warn of drunk driving consequences

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - You can expect to see more law enforcement officers out across the state from now through the New Year, it is in hopes of cutting down on crashes and arresting drunk drivers.

“We have a lot more folks that are celebrating the new year and they have a lot more parties that they are attending or places that they are going to,” Sergeant Johnny Bures with DPS said, “so we do see a rise in DWI-related crashes and arrests.”

In Texas, 366 drunk driving crashes led to the deaths of nine people last New Year’s weekend alone, according to TxDOT. Bures said although having a few drinks at a New Year’s Eve party seems innocent, it carries a costly price once you get behind the wheel even if no one gets hurt.

“A first-time DWI could cost you up to $13,000 is usually the state average, by the time you pay for legal fees and get your car out of towing and pay for your suspension that is going to be on your license you are looking at $13,000 out of pocket to jail time,” Bures said.

That’s $13,000 compared to a $20 Uber ride. That is a choice that Kendra Sellers from Seagraves wishes her son’s killer would have made.

“My son Case Clark was killed March 11, 2021,” Sellers said. “He was in the Lubbock area and he was hit head-on by an intoxicated killing him instantly.”

The Sellers family is just one of the 1,246 Texas families who had to spend this holiday season without their loved ones because of drunk drivers.

“Please don’t make the choice to get behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking. Think of our family, think of my son, Case. Please don’t make that choice,” Sellers said.

Texas law enforcement officers will be on the roads looking for and arresting drivers who are under the influence hoping to save lives.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.