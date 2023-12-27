Police report reveals details leading up to shooting of 20-year-old

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in southwest Lubbock that left one person with serious injuries.

Police say they received multiple calls reporting shots fired just before 4 a.m. on Dec. 22, leading them to an apartment complex in the 4400 block of 82nd Street.

An officer in the area located a vehicle driving with a flat tire and pulled it over in the South Kingsgate Shopping Center parking lot, across the street from the original incident.

When the vehicle was stopped, 20-year-old Joe Palomo, exited out of the rear passenger door. He hurried to the officer’s patrol car and revealed he had been shot, according to a police report.

The driver of the vehicle also exited. He told police he saw a group of people drinking and holding firearms when he first turned into the apartment complex. While he was driving, Palomo told him to “duck.” The driver said he heard multiple gunshots.

He drove out of the apartment complex and was soon located by the officer. EMS arrived shortly after and Palomo was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Palomo and the driver both told police they did not know who shot at them, according to the report. Police identified bullet holes on the outside and inside of the vehicle. They also located firearms in the vehicle.

While waiting for EMS to arrive, Palomo told police he owned the guns inside the vehicle. Police found two rifles, four rifle magazines, a large amount of ammunition and shell casings in the vehicle. Shell casings were also located in the northeast corner of the apartment complex.

Two suspects were identified, but the reporting officer did not locate them at the scene, according to the report.

The investigation is still ongoing.

