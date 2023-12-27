South Plains Chill Continues

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With little change in the overall weather pattern, South Plains weather will be relatively unchanged today and tomorrow. That will be followed by a bit of a warm up heading into the holiday weekend.

With little change in the overall weather pattern, South Plains weather will be relatively unchanged today and tomorrow. That will be followed by a bit of a warm up heading into the holiday weekend. (KCBD First Alert)

The West Texas area will be dry through at least New Year’s Day.

A few clouds will drift overhead today and tomorrow, with a bit of a breeze each day. Temperatures will range from the mid- and upper 20s in the early morning to near 50 degrees mid- to late afternoon.

A few clouds will drift overhead today and tomorrow, with a bit of a breeze each day. Temperatures will peak about five degrees below average for the date. (KCBD First Alert)

Lubbock’s typical low and high temperature for the end of December range from a low of 27° to a high of 54°F.

While low temperatures will remain near average Friday and Saturday mornings, highs will climb to a few degrees above average Friday and six to eight degrees above Saturday.

Partly cloudy and cold tonight with lows again near average for late December. (KCBD First Alert)

The next cold front will arrive Sunday. It will be a “dry” front as no showers will accompany it. Based on the anticipated arrival time, Sunday’s temperatures will be near average followed by another chilly spell to start the new year.

Our area’s next chance of precipitation is late Tuesday into early Wednesday. At this time, the chance appears slight. Another, slightly better, chance may arrive late next week.

Locally dry weather will continue through at least New Year's Day. (KCBD First Alert)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.