United Supermarkets joins with Mondelez to donate $10,000 to the South Plains Food Bank

South Plains Food Bank(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Wednesday, United Supermarkets joined forces with Mondelez to donate $10,000 to the South Plains Food Bank. The money donated will help South Plains Food Bank continue its mission of combating hunger and food insecurity across the region.

Throughout the year, United Supermarkets had the opportunity to work with vendor partners like Mondelez, the company behind Oreo, Triscuit, and other household brands, to make donations like these possible through sales initiatives across its stores.

“We are so proud to continue our tradition of support for the South Plains Food Bank,” said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family. “And I’m so thankful for partnerships with vendors like our friends at Mondelez. Working together to help support an organization like South Plains Food Bank means everything to us as a company. We know this money will help those in need across our community.”

According to the South Plains Food Bank, the $10,000 donated will help provide 30,000 meals for people in need across the region.

“We are so grateful for the partnerships of United and Mondelez that allow us to receive such a generous donation,” said Dina Jeffries, CEO of the South Plains Food Bank. “This goes a long way to help propel us into the new year as we continue fighting hunger on the South Plains.”

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by The United Family.

