USDA releases report showing grocery bills could decrease slightly in 2024

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The United States Department of Agriculture is predicting our grocery bills will decrease slightly next year. That’s according to its most recent consumer price index report.

The numbers KCBD is showing are in the middle range of projections by the USDA and could fluctuate some as the year progresses.

Starting with the average grocery bill, the USDA predicts it will decrease 60 cents for every $100 we spend. That is broken down into multiple food categories you can buy in the grocery store.

The report shows beef prices could increase 48 cents for every $10 we spend. Chicken may increase 22 cents for every $10. Pork is expected to decrease 13 cents for every $10. Fish could go up slightly at about eight cents for every $10.

Eggs could decrease by 12 percent. That means if eggs were $3 a dozen, it could go down to $2.64. Dairy products will go down 12 cents for every $10 spent.

Fruits are expected to increase only slightly and vegetables will decrease slightly. Cereal and bakery items are expected to go up 0.6%. While non-alcoholic beverages may cost you 28 cents more for every $10 spent.

If you eat away from home, like at a restaurant, that may cost you $4.90 more for every $100 spent.

Taking a look at inflation, according to federal data including the consumer price index, inflation ahs slowed consistently through the summer to now at about 3%.

The USDA will release its next food price forecast on Jan. 25.

