Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Whole Foods fish fillets recalled due to allergen

The FDA announced the recall of two different types of Whole Foods fish fillets.
The FDA announced the recall of two different types of Whole Foods fish fillets.(FDA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There is an important consumer alert that will have you check your freezers.

Frozen fish fillets sold at Whole Foods are being recalled due to an undeclared soy allergen.

The recall applies to the 365 Whole Foods Market Beer-Battered Pollock and Cod Fillets.

The FDA announced the recall of two different types of Whole Foods fish fillets.
The FDA announced the recall of two different types of Whole Foods fish fillets.(FDA)

The fillets were sold nationwide between Sept. 8 and Dec. 22.

Tampa Bay Fisheries says the pollock fillets have a best-buy date of March 7, 2025.

The cod fillets have best buy dates of either Feb. 22, 2025, or March 19 of the same year.

The company says it has not received any reports of illnesses, but anyone who has an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy runs the risk of having a serious allergic reaction.

Consumers should throw the fillets away and bring a receipt to the store for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both West Bound lanes of travel and one East Bound Lane on HWY 84 as well as N. Frankford are...
Christmas Day crash leaves one dead, 10 injured
Eliasar Tienda arrested on Saturday morning
Levelland PD: Man charged with murder after stabbing death early Saturday morning
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Spur woman dead after rollover Christmas night
Savanah Soto, 18, and her boyfriend were found dead in a parked car in San Antonio.
‘Very perplexing crime scene.’ Missing pregnant teen and her boyfriend found dead in a car
Killeen Police Department investigates fatal crash
Clovis PD investigating fatal crash

Latest News

19th Street pursuit
Gang member ‘intentionally’ ran into deputy vehicle during pursuit
The Mohave County Sheriff's Office has identified remains found 47 years ago near Lake Mohave...
Authorities identify remains found by hikers nearly 50 years ago in shallow grave
President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they meet in...
US announces new weapons package for Ukraine, as funds dwindle and Congress is stalled on aid bill
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, shakes hands with U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken...
US delegation is meeting with Mexico’s government for talks on the surge of migrants at the border