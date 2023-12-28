Healthwise Expo 2024
2023 precipitation totals, cool again, dry Thursday

By Shania Jackson
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another cold night ahead of us tonight. Northwest winds will calm down throughout the evening and cloud coverage will return to the area.

By sunrise Thursday, we should have a mostly clear sky with a few lingering clouds. Intervals of clouds and sunshine may be possible throughout the day. High temperatures will remain a little below average again on Thursday. It is expected to be a little less gusty as well, even though cool northwest winds are sticking around.

Thursday day planner
Thursday day planner(KCBD)

Friday should be nice and sunny. It should feel warmer too. High temperatures are forecasted to be a little bit above average on Friday. Saturday should be even nicer with temperatures around 10° above average, and mostly sunny conditions. A cold front will enter the area Sunday dropping highs back into the lower 50s.

7 day forecast
7 day forecast(KCBD)

Monday is the first day of 2024 and it is likely going to be a frigid one! Things will remain dry Monday, then Tuesday there is a slight chance for isolated showers in our area. Wednesday of next week will be cold and dry again.

Here’s the total precipitation for 2023 as measured by the National Weather Service and the West Texas Mesonet!

2023 rain totals in inches
2023 rain totals in inches(KCBD)

