CASA closes out 2023 by highlighting volunteer advocacy impact

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - CASA of the South Plains has served vulnerable children in the South Plains for 30 years. In preparation for the new year, CASA of the South Plains is making an appeal for community members who are passionate about making a difference in our community to help change a child’s life by supporting CASA. This is an opportunity for caring community members to help ensure children in foster care in our community are not forgotten.

A CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocate, is a volunteer who helps a child in foster care navigate the child welfare system while ensuring their needs remain a priority while they are in care. While CASA Volunteers were able to serve over 400 children in foster care over the past year, there are still over 500 vulnerable children who did not receive the gift of a CASA to advocate for their best interests.

Each year CASA has the privilege of sharing about a child who has had to walk through a very scary and vulnerable time, but their life was changed by the help of a Volunteer Advocate. This year CASA shared about Sam and how her life completely changed with the help of her very own CASA Volunteer, someone who chose to step up and help ensure she did not fall through the cracks! To read Sam’s full story, please visit casaofthesouthplains.org/give/.

Every child in foster care deserves the gift of a CASA, and community members can help make that happen by choosing to give a monetary donation to CASA, or by choosing to volunteer! To donate, visit casaofthesouthplains.org/give. To find out more about being a CASA Volunteer, attend an upcoming CASA 101 Info Session by registering at casaofthesouthplains.org. Or contact Tabitha Rendon, Community Outreach Director, at (806) 763-2272 or via email at tabithar@casaofthesouthplains.org.

About CASA of the South Plains

CASA of the South Plains inspires, educates, and empowers solution-minded community members who are committed to supporting the best interest of children in the foster care system. Volunteer advocates create connections and promote nurturing relationships for the child and family, encouraging hope and healing. Through court appointment and collaborative efforts, volunteer advocates share informed recommendations for the well-being of the child. CASA supports children in six counties in the South Plains: Cochran, Hale, Hockley, Lubbock, Terry, and Yoakum.

CASA’s Impact*

415 children received advocacy services from CASA of the South Plains in 2022.

255 CASA Volunteers donated a total of 5,258 hours in 2022, saving county taxpayers $289,190 in county paid attorneys’ fees.

122 youth in foster care found permanency with the help of their CASA Volunteer in 2022.

*CASA 2022 Calendar Year Statistics

How You Can Help

Become a CASA Volunteer and help change a child’s life.

Become a CASA Donor – Join Heroes for Hope and become a monthly donor. Gifts start at just $10 a month. Every gift makes a difference!

Host a CASA 101 Informational Session - CASA will come to your business and educate and inspire your staff about ways they can impact the life of a child in foster care.

To learn how to become an Advocate, or if you are unable to volunteer at this time and would like to donate, visit www.casaofthesouthplains.org or call (806) 763-2272.

