City of Clovis investigating tornado siren activation

CLOVIS, New Mexico (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Clovis Emergency Management office is actively investigating the unexpected activation of tornado sirens today at approximately 6:15 P.M. This activation, which occurred in addition to the routine test at 4:00 P.M., is currently under thorough examination by city officials to determine the cause and ensure the continued safety of our community.

Emergency Management is conducting a comprehensive investigation into the system to identify any issues that may have led to the additional activation.

While there is no immediate threat or indication of severe weather, the City of Clovis takes the activation of tornado sirens seriously and is committed to providing accurate and timely information to the public.

For further information, please contact the City of Clovis Emergency Management Office at 575-763-9494 or email oem@cityofclovis.org.

