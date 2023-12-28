Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Former Red Raider, Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. suspended after rape charge

Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr., left, works the ball inside against Wisconsin's Jordan Davis...
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr., left, works the ball inside against Wisconsin's Jordan Davis (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)(Michael Allio | AP)
By Brandon Soliz
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to a release from the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, Illinois suspended guard Terrence Shannon Jr. indefinitely on Thursday. Shannon played three years at Texas Tech and played in 83 games as a Red Raider.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on Wednesday in Douglas County, Kansas. According to the release, Shannon is charged with rape that allegedly happened on Sept. 8 when he went to Lawrence, Kansas, for a football game between Kansas and Illinois.

He reportedly went to Lawrence on Thursday and turned himself in and posted bail.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

one person taken to UMC with serious injuries
Police report reveals details leading up to shooting of 20-year-old
Savanah Soto, 18, and her boyfriend were found dead in a parked car in San Antonio.
‘Very perplexing crime scene.’ Missing pregnant teen and her boyfriend found dead in a car
19th Street pursuit
Gang member ‘intentionally’ ran into deputy vehicle during pursuit
Both West Bound lanes of travel and one East Bound Lane on HWY 84 as well as N. Frankford are...
Christmas Day crash leaves one dead, 10 injured
A vehicle struck a powerline and drove across 43rd St. in Lubbock eventually crashing into a...
Vehicle hits powerline, crashes into Westwind Elementary

Latest News

Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Shallowater Mustangs
The Mustangs head into Christmas Break at 15-0 and fresh off of an 80-44 road win at Abernathy...
Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Shallowater Mustangs
Tony Bradford Jr. and Raider Red, the Texas Tech mascot,
Bradford Jr. named winner of Freddie Solomon Award
Joe Toussaint takes the ball down the court against UT Arlington on Thursday.
Texas Tech outlasts UT Arlington, 77-66