Former Red Raider, Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. suspended after rape charge
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to a release from the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, Illinois suspended guard Terrence Shannon Jr. indefinitely on Thursday. Shannon played three years at Texas Tech and played in 83 games as a Red Raider.
A warrant was issued for his arrest on Wednesday in Douglas County, Kansas. According to the release, Shannon is charged with rape that allegedly happened on Sept. 8 when he went to Lawrence, Kansas, for a football game between Kansas and Illinois.
He reportedly went to Lawrence on Thursday and turned himself in and posted bail.
BREAKING: Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. has been suspended following charges of rape, per release.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 28, 2023
On Wednesday, the Douglas (Kansas) County District Attorney issued a warrant for Shannon's arrest.
Shannon traveled to Lawrence, where he presented himself to authorities.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.