Former Red Raider, Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. suspended after rape charge

According to a release from the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, Illinois suspended guard Terrence Shannon Jr. indefinitely on Thursday. Shannon played three years at Texas Tech and played in 83 games as a Red Raider.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on Wednesday in Douglas County, Kansas. According to the release, Shannon is charged with rape that allegedly happened on Sept. 8 when he went to Lawrence, Kansas, for a football game between Kansas and Illinois.

He reportedly went to Lawrence on Thursday and turned himself in and posted bail.

