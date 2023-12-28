Lubbock trainer offers advice for keeping fitness resolutions in 2024

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 2024 is right around the corner, and with a new year comes new resolutions. One of the most common is getting in shape. If fitness is one of your goals for 2024, Eric Escalante, personal trainer at Crunch fitness, has some tips and tricks to help you stay on track.

“A new year, a new me essentially takes a new mindset, willing to step into uncharted waters and do something you haven’t done before,” Escalante said.

Eric says the first thing you need to do when making a fitness resolution is to set yourself up for success.

“Set something that’s realistic for yourself. Maybe two to three times a week to start out. Thirty minutes to an hour training is a good way to start. Most people don’t really grasp what it takes to change you mentally and physically,” Escalante said.

Eric encourages people to be prepared for the work it will require. But how do you stay motivated when life gets in the way?

“Motivation comes and goes. It’s more about consistency, staying consistent in the gym and coming in and putting in the work,” Escalante said.

Escalante says the most effective way to get started is to have someone on the journey with you, to help guide you and keep you accountable.

“Have a vision of what you want to be and how you want to look. That definitely helps push yourself to achieve your goals.”

Escalante says the most important piece of advice is to believe in yourself.

