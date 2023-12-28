Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Lubbock trainer offers advice for keeping fitness resolutions in 2024

UFC Boxing gloves being used during Crunch fitness personal training
UFC Boxing gloves being used during Crunch fitness personal training(KCBD)
By Sydney Lowther
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 2024 is right around the corner, and with a new year comes new resolutions. One of the most common is getting in shape. If fitness is one of your goals for 2024, Eric Escalante, personal trainer at Crunch fitness, has some tips and tricks to help you stay on track.

“A new year, a new me essentially takes a new mindset, willing to step into uncharted waters and do something you haven’t done before,” Escalante said.

Eric says the first thing you need to do when making a fitness resolution is to set yourself up for success.

“Set something that’s realistic for yourself. Maybe two to three times a week to start out. Thirty minutes to an hour training is a good way to start. Most people don’t really grasp what it takes to change you mentally and physically,” Escalante said.

Eric encourages people to be prepared for the work it will require. But how do you stay motivated when life gets in the way?

“Motivation comes and goes. It’s more about consistency, staying consistent in the gym and coming in and putting in the work,” Escalante said.

Escalante says the most effective way to get started is to have someone on the journey with you, to help guide you and keep you accountable.

“Have a vision of what you want to be and how you want to look. That definitely helps push yourself to achieve your goals.”

Escalante says the most important piece of advice is to believe in yourself.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

one person taken to UMC with serious injuries
Police report reveals details leading up to shooting of 20-year-old
Savanah Soto, 18, and her boyfriend were found dead in a parked car in San Antonio.
‘Very perplexing crime scene.’ Missing pregnant teen and her boyfriend found dead in a car
19th Street pursuit
Gang member ‘intentionally’ ran into deputy vehicle during pursuit
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Both West Bound lanes of travel and one East Bound Lane on HWY 84 as well as N. Frankford are...
Christmas Day crash leaves one dead, 10 injured

Latest News

Manuel Rios Hernandez
TAG arrests Abernathy man wanted on sexual assault charge
In preparation for the new year, CASA of the South Plains is making an appeal for community...
CASA closes out 2023 by highlighting volunteer advocacy impact
19th Street pursuit
Gang member ‘intentionally’ ran into deputy vehicle during pursuit
On Daybreak Today
Thursday morning top stories: New details revealed in shooting of 20-year-old man