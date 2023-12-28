Healthwise Expo 2024
The New Years Eve Cold Front

By Collin Mertz
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our morning begins chilly, as NW winds from the low pressure over the Midwest pulls cold dry air into the area. Lot’s of sunshine today and tomorrow. The clear skies, along with the approaching ridge, give us plenty of warming opportunity during the day and ample cooling overnight.

Highs Today
Highs Today(KCBD)

This results in a range of highs in the upper 40s and low 50s, with Lubbock expecting about 51, and overnight lows dropping several degrees below freezing. We’ll continue to warm into Saturday with a burst of cloud cover as our next system approaches, bringing a strong but dry cold front into Sunday, meaning cooler temps for New Years Eve and even cooler for New Years Day.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

By Tuesday, some precip potential, while slim, could bring rain or even snow to the area, though totals are expected to be light (if any).

