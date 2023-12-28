Healthwise Expo 2024
One Class at a Time: Mrs. Mabray at Coronado High School

By Angie Winn
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jessica Mabray, Theatre Director at Coronado High School, is the fourth 2023-24 recipient of KCBD’s ‘One Class at a Time’ $500 donation and recognition sponsored by Frontier Dodge and Spirit Chrysler.

Mabray, who was nominated by a student’s parent, says, “It makes you feel really warm inside when it’s the parents that notice you. I see the kids every day and I love them. So it’s really cool to see that it’s making it’s way home.”

Although it’s Christmastime and she has expenses of her own, she says this grant means she can pour into her students, even more.

“I got a house in June and so I’m usually able to get snacks and stuff for my students pretty well. But we’ve been kind of behind. I provide a lot of snacks for them at rehearsals and I’ve just had to be a little tighter with money before this, so it’s kind of cool to have a little extra,” she said.

One of the things Mabray says she enjoys most about her job is the kids.

“My highlight is the kids. It’s because of the kids themselves. I love who they are as people; I love watching them grow up from freshmen to seniors,” she said. “Because I have a rare theatre job, I get to watch them, then they come back when they’ve grown up and it’s a very vulnerable space, I love it!”

Mrs. Mabray’s passion shows, as she chose a non-profit important to her program, but not well-known outside the theatre community. One that helps her students and other drama departments learn not only how to build a set, but how things work behind the scenes in the real world. Lubbock Art Builders will now also enjoy a $500 grant to help them in their business of helping others.

“We saw a need, so we formed our organization,” LAB Board Chair, Dean Baker told KCBD. “We help support and supplement the Lubbock area schools’ performing arts departments.”

When it comes to theatre across the South Plains, most folks do not know the extent of what it takes to mount these productions. After all that, theatre teachers have to teach; they are then still left with the technical aspect of it all.

“Construction of scenery, painting it, nailing down the choreography, the blocking and staging of the productions. Then you get into lighting design and sound design,” Baker said.

This is where LAB comes in. Baker stated the money received for the non-profit organization is vital when it comes to materials.

To find out more about Lubbock Art Builders or how to donate to it’s cause, you can find them on Facebook.

If you know a teacher on the South Plains who goes above and beyond, you can nominate them for the ‘One Class at a Time’ grant here.

