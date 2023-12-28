Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Pizza Hut to lay off more than 1,000 delivery drivers in California ahead of wage hike

Pizza Hut is set to lay off more than 1,200 delivery drivers in Southern California. (Source: KCAL, KCBS, PIZZA HUT, CNN)
By Joy Benedict, KCAL via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) - They’ve been making it great for 65 years. But some loyal customers say these new cuts are leaving them with a bad taste.

“Now, we have to be our own delivery driver,” customer Rogelia Salinas said.

She came to pick up pizza for her grandkids at a Pizza Hut in North Hollywood as the delivery wait was too long.

But after learning some of the delivery drivers are being canceled altogether, she’s disappointed.

“It’s sad. It’s very sad and disappointing that these big companies, you know, that our franchise is laying off the working middle-class people that are trying to survive,” Salinas said.

According to documents filed to the state, this Pizza Hut franchise and hundreds of others owned by two of the largest Pizza Hut franchises in California are laying off all their staff drivers.

The franchisees say the more than 1,200 layoffs are due to a discontinuation of delivery services, but customers aren’t buying it.

“I think when there is a minimum wage increase. They look for a way to mitigate costs and expenses,” said customer Francisco Cardenas.

The minimum wage for most fast-food workers in California is increasing to $20 an hour in April.

So, the timing of the layoffs isn’t sitting well with many customers.

“It’s sad,” Salinas said.

Pizza Hut representatives sent a statement saying they are aware of the layoffs taking place at some of its franchise locations in California, but they say all of their franchisees are following state regulations.

Copyright 2023 KCAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

one person taken to UMC with serious injuries
Police report reveals details leading up to shooting of 20-year-old
Savanah Soto, 18, and her boyfriend were found dead in a parked car in San Antonio.
‘Very perplexing crime scene.’ Missing pregnant teen and her boyfriend found dead in a car
19th Street pursuit
Gang member ‘intentionally’ ran into deputy vehicle during pursuit
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Both West Bound lanes of travel and one East Bound Lane on HWY 84 as well as N. Frankford are...
Christmas Day crash leaves one dead, 10 injured

Latest News

Manuel Rios Hernandez
TAG arrests Abernathy man wanted on sexual assault charge
In preparation for the new year, CASA of the South Plains is making an appeal for community...
CASA closes out 2023 by highlighting volunteer advocacy impact
19th Street pursuit
Gang member ‘intentionally’ ran into deputy vehicle during pursuit
On Daybreak Today
Thursday morning top stories: New details revealed in shooting of 20-year-old man
A Lubbock couple is celebrating 70 years of marriage this week.
‘When we said ‘I do,’ we meant ‘I do’': Lubbock couple celebrating 70th anniversary