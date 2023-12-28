Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

TAG arrests Abernathy man wanted on sexual assault charge

Manuel Rios Hernandez
Manuel Rios Hernandez(Texas Anti-Gang Center)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERNATHY, Texas (KCBD) - An Abernathy man accused of sexual assault was taken into custody on Thursday.

Members of the Texas Anti-Gang Center arrested Manuel Rios Hernandez at his home in Abernathy, according to a release.

TAG “conducted covert surveillance” on Hernandez, which ended in his arrest.

He was booked into the Hale County Jail, according to the release.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Public Safety, the Lubbock Police Department and the Abernathy Police Department all assisted in the investigation and arrest.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

one person taken to UMC with serious injuries
Police report reveals details leading up to shooting of 20-year-old
Savanah Soto, 18, and her boyfriend were found dead in a parked car in San Antonio.
‘Very perplexing crime scene.’ Missing pregnant teen and her boyfriend found dead in a car
19th Street pursuit
Gang member ‘intentionally’ ran into deputy vehicle during pursuit
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Both West Bound lanes of travel and one East Bound Lane on HWY 84 as well as N. Frankford are...
Christmas Day crash leaves one dead, 10 injured

Latest News

In preparation for the new year, CASA of the South Plains is making an appeal for community...
CASA closes out 2023 by highlighting volunteer advocacy impact
19th Street pursuit
Gang member ‘intentionally’ ran into deputy vehicle during pursuit
On Daybreak Today
Thursday morning top stories: New details revealed in shooting of 20-year-old man
A Lubbock couple is celebrating 70 years of marriage this week.
‘When we said ‘I do,’ we meant ‘I do’': Lubbock couple celebrating 70th anniversary