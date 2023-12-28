TAG arrests Abernathy man wanted on sexual assault charge

ABERNATHY, Texas (KCBD) - An Abernathy man accused of sexual assault was taken into custody on Thursday.

Members of the Texas Anti-Gang Center arrested Manuel Rios Hernandez at his home in Abernathy, according to a release.

TAG “conducted covert surveillance” on Hernandez, which ended in his arrest.

He was booked into the Hale County Jail, according to the release.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Public Safety, the Lubbock Police Department and the Abernathy Police Department all assisted in the investigation and arrest.

