Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Texas highway chase ends with police ripping apart truck’s cab and pulling the driver out

A tractor-trailer driver is in custody after an hours-long chase and standoff on I-10 in Houston. (KHOU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (AP) — Texas police on Wednesday ripped apart the cab of a tractor trailer and pulled the truck’s driver out after pursuing him in a slow highway chase that shut down the road for hours.

The dramatic confrontation on a stretch of highway east of Houston came hours after sheriff’s deputies began trying to pull over the truck, which could be seen on television news footage crawling along the interstate. The driver’s arrest left questions about what prompted his behavior and the heavy police response.

Deputies finally brought the 18-wheeler to a stop on the shoulder of Interstate 10 using spike strips to puncture its tires.

For hours, the driver had ignored police commands to exit and continued to rev the engine of the disabled vehicle, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Even after it was stopped and surrounded by police cruisers and armored vehicles, one wheel of the truck could be seen continuing to spin in its punctured tire.

Police eventually used a bulldozer-like vehicle to pulverize the cab before sending a dog into the truck and then pulling the driver out at around 4 p.m. In TV footage, officers could be seen walking the man to a stretcher, his face bloodied.

Gonzalez said the driver continued to press the gas and hold on inside the cab as officers tried to drag him out. He said the driver appeared to be suffering from “heavy impairment” but that authorities don’t know what was behind his behavior.

“Still don’t know why he was reacting in the erratic manner he was,” Gonzalez said. He did not identify the man by name.

The container the truck was pulling was empty, the sheriff said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both West Bound lanes of travel and one East Bound Lane on HWY 84 as well as N. Frankford are...
Christmas Day crash leaves one dead, 10 injured
Eliasar Tienda arrested on Saturday morning
Levelland PD: Man charged with murder after stabbing death early Saturday morning
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Spur woman dead after rollover Christmas night
one person taken to UMC with serious injuries
Police report reveals details leading up to shooting of 20-year-old
Savanah Soto, 18, and her boyfriend were found dead in a parked car in San Antonio.
‘Very perplexing crime scene.’ Missing pregnant teen and her boyfriend found dead in a car

Latest News

KCBD News at 10
A Lubbock couple is celebrating 70 years of marriage this week.
‘When we said ‘I do,’ we meant ‘I do’': Lubbock couple celebrating 70th anniversary
A woman got to meet her great-granddaughter during her 103rd birthday celebration.
‘Such a special day’: Woman meets great-granddaughter while celebrating 103rd birthday
A 103-year-old great-grandmother got to meet her granddaughter during her birthday...
Woman meets great-granddaughter while celebrating 103rd birthday