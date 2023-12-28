Thursday morning top stories: New details revealed in shooting of 20-year-old man
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
New details in shooting that injured man
- Lubbock police were called to an apartment complex early December 22 near 82nd and Quaker
- That’s where police pulled over 20-year-old Joe Palomo and found he had multiple gunshot wounds
- Full story here: Police report reveals details leading up to shooting of 20-year-old
Vehicle crashes into Westwind Elementary
- Two people are hospitalized after crashing into an elementary school near 43rd and Milwaukee
- Fire crews initially responded to a wreck nearby when another vehicle hit a power line and crashed into the school
- Read more here: Vehicle hits powerline, crashes into Westwind Elementary
Man arrested accused of hitting deputy during chase
- A wanted gang member is in jail after intentionally driving head-on into a Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputy’s vehicle
- Police attempted to pull over 38-year-old Robert Trevino for outstanding warrants when he led them on a chase then crashed into the officer
- Details here: Gang member ‘intentionally’ ran into deputy vehicle during pursuit
