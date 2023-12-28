Thursday morning top stories: New details revealed in shooting of 20-year-old man

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

New details in shooting that injured man

Lubbock police were called to an apartment complex early December 22 near 82nd and Quaker

That’s where police pulled over 20-year-old Joe Palomo and found he had multiple gunshot wounds

Vehicle crashes into Westwind Elementary

Two people are hospitalized after crashing into an elementary school near 43rd and Milwaukee

Fire crews initially responded to a wreck nearby when another vehicle hit a power line and crashed into the school

Man arrested accused of hitting deputy during chase

A wanted gang member is in jail after intentionally driving head-on into a Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputy’s vehicle

Police attempted to pull over 38-year-old Robert Trevino for outstanding warrants when he led them on a chase then crashed into the officer

