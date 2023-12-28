Vehicle hits powerline, crashes into Westwind Elementary

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a call for a two-vehicle wreck with injuries before 6 p.m. on Wednesday at 43rd St. and Milwaukee Ave. Upon arrival, according to an LFR social media post, they found one of the vehicles on fire. They extinguished the fire and two minor injuries were reported.

While waiting for a car to be removed from the scene, a vehicle travelling south on Milwaukee crashed into a powerline on the east side of the road and drove across 43rd St. crashing into Westwind Elementary School.

According to the post, a Lieutenant on scene requested a heavy rescue response. Two people were safely removed from the car and taken to UMC with moderate injuries. LFR said the school’s structural integrity was not compromised.

