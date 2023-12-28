‘When we said ‘I do,’ we meant ‘I do’': Lubbock couple celebrating 70th anniversary

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock couple is celebrating seven decades together this week. The Gibsons said they just click and leaving one another was never a thought. They will celebrate their long-lasting vows this weekend with their entire family.

“When we said ‘I do,’ we meant ‘I do,’” Pam Gibson said.

Her husband, Bill, agreed. The Gibsons made that promise 70 years ago on Dec. 21,1953. Bill was working with Pam’s brother-in-law, who set them up on a blind date.

“He was quite a hunk when he come to the front door to get me,” Pam said.

After their first date at the amusement park that later became Joyland, Bill said it was love at first sight.

“Oh, I knew she was the one, there wasn’t any question about it,” he said.

A few years after they got married, they started their own business, Gibson Plumbing. Pam worked with Bill for 35 years and Bill said they never argued. All the while, they balanced business with a growing family.

“Our oldest son, we were married in December of 1953, and he was born in November of 1954, so we didn’t have much time to think about it,” Pam said.

They now have three kids, 11 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. The Memaw and Pepaw even built a party house next door to host everyone for get-togethers. Their son, Scott, said 70 years is truly momentous.

“They’ve been a tremendous example. We haven’t always followed their example or their advice, you know, but they’re quite an example of commitment and something to really look up to,” Scott said.

Pam said there’s only one boss in the marriage and it’s Bill. She said she likes not holding that responsibility.

“We’re best friends, and yes, I don’t know what I’d do without him. And I hope I never have to,” she said.

“Everything’s special about her. I mean, we don’t criticize each other. We never have,” Bill said.

Pam said without God, they wouldn’t have made it all these years. If they ever had a disagreement, they waited until the kids were in bed. Plus, they always chose to stick together.

“Never once did I think about leaving him, and I’m sure he felt the same way with me. That wasn’t an option,” Pam said.

Saturday, their whole family will celebrate the vows that have lasted 70 years.

“We’re working for 75, now,” Pam said.

