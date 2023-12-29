64th Caprock Classic Day One Scores

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s the final scores from day one of the 64th annual Caprock Classic from Pete!

Chick-Fil-A Girls

Abernathy 42 EP Chapin 22

Estacado 71 Borger 32

Lubbock Coooer 85 Celina 52

Lubbock 63 Greenwood 42

Monterey 77 Lake View 10

Plainview 59 Granbury 45

Frenship 44 Abernathy 38

Coronado 83 FW Dunbar 30

Prestonwood Christian 48 Lubbock 32

Lubbock Cooper 52 Pampa 27

Friday Winner’s Bracket Games

Frenship vs Coronado 9am at Estacado

Estacado vs North Crowley 9am at Trinity Christian

Lubbock Cooper vs Prestonwood Christian 10:30am at Trinity Christian

Monterey vs Plainview noon at Coronado

MGM Elegante Girls

Panhandle 70 Ralls 6

Quanah 67 Denver City 59

Holliday 59 Lorenzo 25

Lubbock Cooper Liberty 46 Whitharral 39

Lubbock Christian 55 Brownfield 31

Wink 60 Kingdom Prep 44

Grapevine Faith 69 Smyer 39

New Home 62 Vega 34

New Home 56 Grapevine Faith 32

Lubbock Christian 67 Lubbock Cooper Liberty 65

Friday Winner’s Bracket games

Lubbock Christian vs St. Mary’s 10:30am at Coronado

New Home vs Wall noon at Lubbock Christian

United Supermarkets Girls

Farwell 35 Texline 16

Slaton 68 Trinity Christian 49

Wildorado 54 Dimmitt 41

Borden County 79 Alpine 28

Floydada 33 Southcrest Christian 26

Ropes 45 Forsan 40

Borden County 56 Wildorado 33

Floydada 67 All Saints FW 40

Friday Winner’s Bracket Games

Farwell vs Slaton 10:30am at Lubbock Christian

Borden County vs Floydada 10:30am at Frenship

Ropes vs Dalhart 10:30am at Lubbock High

Western Bank Boys

Coronado 67 Grapevine 65

Lubbock Cooper 55 Oklahoma Storm 32

Midland Christian 54 Monterey 34

Estacado 80 Hillcrest 65

EP Chapin 80 Lubbock 35

Trinity Christian 95 Frankston Australia 42

Friday Winner’s Bracket games

Coronado vs Dallas Carter 10:30am at Estacado

Lubbock Cooper vs WT White Noon at Estacado

Estacado vs Midland Christian 10:30 at Lubbock Cooper

Trinity Christian vs EP Chapin 9am at Coronado

Advanced Grafix Boys

Ropes 64 Oakwood 26

Lorenzo 41 Founders Christian 33

Seymour 52 Abernathy 46

Slaton 46 Quanah 31

Floydada 63 Iowa Park 57

Wildorado 68 Slaton 52

Floydada 60 New Waverly 39

Friday Winner’s Bracket

Ropes/Lorenzo vs Seymour 1:30pm at Lubbock Christian

Wildorado vs. Floydada 1:30pm Lubbock High

Double T Smile Boys

Lubbock Cooper Liberty 68 Ralls 25

Whitharral 59 Trinity Christian Willow Park 57

Panhandle 74 Smyer 37

McKinney Christian 71 Tulia 54

Dimmitt 46 Kingdom Prep 30

Lubbock Christian 94 St. Mary’s 64

Reagan County 61 Lubbock Cooper Liberty 59

Stanton 55 Dimmitt 45

Floydada 60 New Waverly 39

Friday’s Winner’s Bracket

Whitharral vs Beckvilke 10:30pm at Lubbock Cooper

Lubbock Christian vs Alpine 1:30pm at Estacado

