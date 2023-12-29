64th Caprock Classic Day One Scores
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s the final scores from day one of the 64th annual Caprock Classic from Pete!
Chick-Fil-A Girls
Abernathy 42 EP Chapin 22
Estacado 71 Borger 32
Lubbock Coooer 85 Celina 52
Lubbock 63 Greenwood 42
Monterey 77 Lake View 10
Plainview 59 Granbury 45
Frenship 44 Abernathy 38
Coronado 83 FW Dunbar 30
Prestonwood Christian 48 Lubbock 32
Lubbock Cooper 52 Pampa 27
Friday Winner’s Bracket Games
Frenship vs Coronado 9am at Estacado
Estacado vs North Crowley 9am at Trinity Christian
Lubbock Cooper vs Prestonwood Christian 10:30am at Trinity Christian
Monterey vs Plainview noon at Coronado
MGM Elegante Girls
Panhandle 70 Ralls 6
Quanah 67 Denver City 59
Holliday 59 Lorenzo 25
Lubbock Cooper Liberty 46 Whitharral 39
Lubbock Christian 55 Brownfield 31
Wink 60 Kingdom Prep 44
Grapevine Faith 69 Smyer 39
New Home 62 Vega 34
New Home 56 Grapevine Faith 32
Lubbock Christian 67 Lubbock Cooper Liberty 65
Friday Winner’s Bracket games
Lubbock Christian vs St. Mary’s 10:30am at Coronado
New Home vs Wall noon at Lubbock Christian
United Supermarkets Girls
Farwell 35 Texline 16
Slaton 68 Trinity Christian 49
Wildorado 54 Dimmitt 41
Borden County 79 Alpine 28
Floydada 33 Southcrest Christian 26
Ropes 45 Forsan 40
Borden County 56 Wildorado 33
Floydada 67 All Saints FW 40
Friday Winner’s Bracket Games
Farwell vs Slaton 10:30am at Lubbock Christian
Borden County vs Floydada 10:30am at Frenship
Ropes vs Dalhart 10:30am at Lubbock High
Western Bank Boys
Coronado 67 Grapevine 65
Lubbock Cooper 55 Oklahoma Storm 32
Midland Christian 54 Monterey 34
Estacado 80 Hillcrest 65
EP Chapin 80 Lubbock 35
Trinity Christian 95 Frankston Australia 42
Friday Winner’s Bracket games
Coronado vs Dallas Carter 10:30am at Estacado
Lubbock Cooper vs WT White Noon at Estacado
Estacado vs Midland Christian 10:30 at Lubbock Cooper
Trinity Christian vs EP Chapin 9am at Coronado
Advanced Grafix Boys
Ropes 64 Oakwood 26
Lorenzo 41 Founders Christian 33
Seymour 52 Abernathy 46
Slaton 46 Quanah 31
Floydada 63 Iowa Park 57
Wildorado 68 Slaton 52
Floydada 60 New Waverly 39
Friday Winner’s Bracket
Ropes/Lorenzo vs Seymour 1:30pm at Lubbock Christian
Wildorado vs. Floydada 1:30pm Lubbock High
Double T Smile Boys
Lubbock Cooper Liberty 68 Ralls 25
Whitharral 59 Trinity Christian Willow Park 57
Panhandle 74 Smyer 37
McKinney Christian 71 Tulia 54
Dimmitt 46 Kingdom Prep 30
Lubbock Christian 94 St. Mary’s 64
Reagan County 61 Lubbock Cooper Liberty 59
Stanton 55 Dimmitt 45
Floydada 60 New Waverly 39
Friday’s Winner’s Bracket
Whitharral vs Beckvilke 10:30pm at Lubbock Cooper
Lubbock Christian vs Alpine 1:30pm at Estacado
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.