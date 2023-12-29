64th Caprock Classic Day Two Early Scores
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here are today’s early scores from day two of the 64th annual Caprock Classic! We’ll have this list updated tonight with all of the finals.
Chick-fil-a Girls Winner’s Bracket
Frenship 82 Coronado 18
North Crowley 54 Estacado 50
Monterey 90 Plainview 47
Lubbock Cooper 62 Prestonwood Christian 50
Semifinals
Frenship vs North Crowley 4:30pm at Lubbock High
Monterey vs Lubbock Cooper 6pm at Estacado
United Supermarket Girls Winners Bracket
Farwell 58 Slaton 50
Borden County 47 Floydada 42
Dalhart 60 Ropes 50
Semifinals
Farwell vs Borden County 7:30pm at Cooper Middle School
Dalhart vs Muenster 7:30pm at Trinity Christian
MGM Elegante Girls Winner’s Bracket
St. Mary’s 43 Lubbock Christian 39
New Home 65 Wall 63
New Home advances to 10:30am Title game at Frenship vs Panhandle/St. Mary’s winner
Western Bank Boys Winner’s Bracket
Dallas Carter 71 Coronado 27
WT White 56 Lubbock Cooper 53
Midland Christian 63 Estacado 51
Trinity Christian 43 EP Chapin 41
Semifinals
Trinity Christian vs Midland Christian 6pm at Frenship
Double T Smiles Boys
Beckville 65 Whitharral 54
Lubbock Christian 57 Alpine 42
Semifinals
Lubbock Christian vs McKinney Christian 9pm tonight at Lubbock Cooper
Reagan County vs Beckville 9pm at Monterey
Advanced Graphix Boys
Floydada 54 Wildorado 41
Seymour 77 Ropes 72 OT
Floydada advances to 2pm Championship Saturday at Frenship vs Seymour/San Angelo TLC Winner
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.