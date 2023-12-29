Healthwise Expo 2024
64th Caprock Classic Day Two Early Scores

2023 Caprock Classic Basketball Tournament
2023 Caprock Classic Basketball Tournament(Caprock Classic)
By Pete Christy
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here are today’s early scores from day two of the 64th annual Caprock Classic! We’ll have this list updated tonight with all of the finals.

Chick-fil-a Girls Winner’s Bracket

Frenship 82 Coronado 18

North Crowley 54 Estacado 50

Monterey 90 Plainview 47

Lubbock Cooper 62 Prestonwood Christian 50

Semifinals

Frenship vs North Crowley 4:30pm at Lubbock High

Monterey vs Lubbock Cooper 6pm at Estacado

United Supermarket Girls Winners Bracket

Farwell 58 Slaton 50

Borden County 47 Floydada 42

Dalhart 60 Ropes 50

Semifinals

Farwell vs Borden County 7:30pm at Cooper Middle School

Dalhart vs Muenster 7:30pm at Trinity Christian

MGM Elegante Girls Winner’s Bracket

St. Mary’s 43 Lubbock Christian 39

New Home 65 Wall 63

New Home advances to 10:30am Title game at Frenship vs Panhandle/St. Mary’s winner

Western Bank Boys Winner’s Bracket

Dallas Carter 71 Coronado 27

WT White 56 Lubbock Cooper 53

Midland Christian 63 Estacado 51

Trinity Christian 43 EP Chapin 41

Semifinals

Trinity Christian vs Midland Christian 6pm at Frenship

Double T Smiles Boys

Beckville 65 Whitharral 54

Lubbock Christian 57 Alpine 42

Semifinals

Lubbock Christian vs McKinney Christian 9pm tonight at Lubbock Cooper

Reagan County vs Beckville 9pm at Monterey

Advanced Graphix Boys

Floydada 54 Wildorado 41

Seymour 77 Ropes 72 OT

Floydada advances to 2pm Championship Saturday at Frenship vs Seymour/San Angelo TLC Winner

