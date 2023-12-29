Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Amber Alert issued for mother and child abducted in Maine

3-year-old Angie Rodondi and 35-year-old Norma Rodondi Jimbikt
3-year-old Angie Rodondi and 35-year-old Norma Rodondi Jimbikt(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACO, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - Maine State Police issued an Amber Alert at the request of the Saco Police Department for a mother and child they say were abducted.

WABI reports the child is 3-year-old Angie Rodondi. She is described as 2 feet 5 inches tall, 25 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink dress and brown top.

Her mother is 35-year-old Norma Rodondi Jimbikt. She is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green shirt, black pants and black jacket.

Police says the two, who were residing in the Biddeford area, were forced into a white Ford Explorer with New York registration by a male suspect around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

They say at 3:41 p.m., the vehicle crossed the tolls into New York state.

If you have any information, please contact the Saco Police Department at 207-284-4535.

Copyright 2023 WABI Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

one person taken to UMC with serious injuries
Police report reveals details leading up to shooting of 20-year-old
Savanah Soto, 18, and her boyfriend were found dead in a parked car in San Antonio.
‘Very perplexing crime scene.’ Missing pregnant teen and her boyfriend found dead in a car
19th Street pursuit
Gang member ‘intentionally’ ran into deputy vehicle during pursuit
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Manuel Rios Hernandez
TAG arrests Abernathy man wanted on sexual assault charge

Latest News

The City of Lubbock is expanding its use of smart technology in the Solid Waste Department.
City of Lubbock expects new smart technology to increase accountability, efficiency in trash pick-up
City of Lubbock expects new smart technology to increase accountability, efficiency in trash pick-up
The murder happened in the area of Placid and Eldorado
Man shot mother, leads Vegas police on chase as he carjacked bystanders, killing father of 7
FILE - Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on...
Maine bars Trump from ballot as US Supreme Court weighs state authority to block former president