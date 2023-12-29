Citibus offering Free Safe Rides for New Year's holiday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Citibus Lubbock is offering free rides for the New Year’s holiday.

The bus company announced it was partnering with Lyft in a social media post, offering New Year’s Eve Free Safe Rides.

The rides will be offered from Dec. 31 to Jan. 1. On-demand rides can be booked from 8 p.m. on Sunday to 2:30 a.m. on Monday. People can be picked up or dropped off anywhere within Lubbock city limits.

Rides can be booked via the GoPass app, which can be downloaded on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.