Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Citibus offering Free Safe Rides for New Year's holiday

Citibus Lubbock (Source: Facebook)
Citibus Lubbock (Source: Facebook)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Citibus Lubbock is offering free rides for the New Year’s holiday.

The bus company announced it was partnering with Lyft in a social media post, offering New Year’s Eve Free Safe Rides.

The rides will be offered from Dec. 31 to Jan. 1. On-demand rides can be booked from 8 p.m. on Sunday to 2:30 a.m. on Monday. People can be picked up or dropped off anywhere within Lubbock city limits.

Rides can be booked via the GoPass app, which can be downloaded on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manuel Rios Hernandez
TAG arrests Abernathy man wanted on sexual assault charge
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr., left, works the ball inside against Wisconsin's Jordan Davis...
Former Red Raider, Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. suspended after rape charge
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Drew Steffe steps away from Tech basketball for family reasons.
Drew Steffe stepping away from Tech basketball
A Lubbock couple is celebrating 70 years of marriage this week.
‘When we said ‘I do,’ we meant ‘I do’': Lubbock couple celebrating 70th anniversary

Latest News

Lubbock fire rescue firefighters fighting fire
Lubbock Fire Rescue encouraging firefighters to seek help when they need it
City hall in Slaton
Nonprofit assisting rural communities in navigating federal, state grants
Both West Bound lanes of travel and one East Bound Lane on HWY 84 as well as N. Frankford are...
Second person dies after serious Christmas Day crash
Scholarship applications through the Community Foundation of West Texas are now open.
Community Foundation of West Texas scholarship applications now open