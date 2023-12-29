Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Cold night Thursday into Friday

By John Robison
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Gusty northerly winds brought a chill to the air today and will lead to a very cold night.

I expect lows to fall to near 20 degrees in the northwest South Plains, low 20s around Lubbock and mid-20s for the remainder of the region Friday morning.

Gusty northerly winds brought a chill to the air today and will lead to a very cold night.
Gusty northerly winds brought a chill to the air today and will lead to a very cold night.(KCBD Graphic)

Moving into the weekend, we’ll warm into the 60s on Saturday with a few clouds mixed with sunshine.

There’s another fast-moving cold front sweeping through the region on Sunday, and that means some gusty winds, some clouds and daytime highs that will only make it to the 40s for a large part of the South Plains. It’s another dry cold front and it will be strong enough to keep the daytime highs in the 40s from New Year Eve into the first few days of the New Year.

Gusty northerly winds brought a chill to the air today and will lead to a very cold night.
Gusty northerly winds brought a chill to the air today and will lead to a very cold night.(KCBD Graphic)

The next chance for rain will be Tuesday, but it’s a slim chance for the region and the amounts will likely be low.

The nighttime lows will be cold, remaining in the 20s through the weekend and into the new year.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

one person taken to UMC with serious injuries
Police report reveals details leading up to shooting of 20-year-old
Savanah Soto, 18, and her boyfriend were found dead in a parked car in San Antonio.
‘Very perplexing crime scene.’ Missing pregnant teen and her boyfriend found dead in a car
19th Street pursuit
Gang member ‘intentionally’ ran into deputy vehicle during pursuit
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Manuel Rios Hernandez
TAG arrests Abernathy man wanted on sexual assault charge

Latest News

KCBD News at 6 Weather - Thursday, Dec. 28
Highs Today
The New Years Eve Cold Front
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Thursday, Dec. 28
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Thursday, Dec. 28