Cold night Thursday into Friday

I expect lows to fall to near 20 degrees in the northwest South Plains, low 20s around Lubbock and mid-20s for the remainder of the region Friday morning.

Gusty northerly winds brought a chill to the air today and will lead to a very cold night. (KCBD Graphic)

Moving into the weekend, we’ll warm into the 60s on Saturday with a few clouds mixed with sunshine.

There’s another fast-moving cold front sweeping through the region on Sunday, and that means some gusty winds, some clouds and daytime highs that will only make it to the 40s for a large part of the South Plains. It’s another dry cold front and it will be strong enough to keep the daytime highs in the 40s from New Year Eve into the first few days of the New Year.

The next chance for rain will be Tuesday, but it’s a slim chance for the region and the amounts will likely be low.

The nighttime lows will be cold, remaining in the 20s through the weekend and into the new year.

