Community Foundation of West Texas scholarship applications now open

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Scholarship applications through the Community Foundation of West Texas are now open.

The foundation offers nearly 70 scholarships every year to students of all ages.

Last year, the foundation says it awarded more than $355,000 in scholarships to 108 students. The scholarships cater to various education paths including graduating high school seniors, university students and trade school students.

For more information and how to apply visit https://www.cfwtx.org/scholarships

