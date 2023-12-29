Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Community Foundation of West Texas scholarship applications now open

Scholarship applications through the Community Foundation of West Texas are now open.
Scholarship applications through the Community Foundation of West Texas are now open.(Community Foundation of West Texas)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Scholarship applications through the Community Foundation of West Texas are now open.

The foundation offers nearly 70 scholarships every year to students of all ages.

Last year, the foundation says it awarded more than $355,000 in scholarships to 108 students. The scholarships cater to various education paths including graduating high school seniors, university students and trade school students.

For more information and how to apply visit https://www.cfwtx.org/scholarships

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manuel Rios Hernandez
TAG arrests Abernathy man wanted on sexual assault charge
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr., left, works the ball inside against Wisconsin's Jordan Davis...
Former Red Raider, Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. suspended after rape charge
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
A Lubbock couple is celebrating 70 years of marriage this week.
‘When we said ‘I do,’ we meant ‘I do’': Lubbock couple celebrating 70th anniversary
Tornado siren
City of Clovis investigating tornado siren activation

Latest News

In preparation for the new year, CASA of the South Plains is making an appeal for community...
CASA closes out 2023 by highlighting volunteer advocacy impact
South Plains Food Bank
United Supermarkets joins with Mondelez to donate $10,000 to the South Plains Food Bank
Noon Notebook: Haven Animal Care Shelter's Christmas for the Animals
Noon Notebook: Haven Animal Care Shelter’s Christmas for the Animals
Sudan 3rd graders recreate Rockefeller Tree