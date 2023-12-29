Healthwise Expo 2024
Drew Steffe stepping away from Tech basketball

Drew Steffe steps away from Tech basketball for family reasons.
Drew Steffe steps away from Tech basketball for family reasons.
By Brandon Soliz
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland announced that freshman Drew Steffe has stepped away from the men’s basketball program for family reasons. McCasland, according to reports, said Steffe will be accepted back to the team whenever he’s prepared to rejoin.

Steffe was a four-star guard on ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports out of high school.

