Fair skies Saturday, chilly for last day of 2023

By John Robison
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - What started as a chilly morning turned into a mild afternoon. That will occur again on Saturday with fair skies and lows in the 20s and highs in the 60s.

Saturday afternoon will be a nice one for all the South Plains, thanks to sunshine and a southwest wind, 15 to 20 mph. Enjoy it, because colder temperatures will return on Sunday, along with some clouds. I expect morning lows to continue in the 20s Sunday through most of next week and afternoon highs on Sunday to remain between 50 and 54 degrees in Lubbock. Add some clouds and northerly winds of 15 to 20 and it will be a chilly last day of 2023.

Colder air continues to move back to the region on New Year’s Day as afternoon temps will only reach the mid to upper 40s for most of our communities.

The second day of the new year will bring clouds, cold and a 20% chance of some rain to the region through the day, exiting late in the evening.

The remainder of the week will be cold and there’s another chance of rain by Friday.

I hope that you and your family have a Happy and safe New Year.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

