Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Founder of the American Family Association dies in Mississippi

American Family Radio's Don Wildmon sits at his desk in his Tupelo, Miss., office March 3,...
American Family Radio's Don Wildmon sits at his desk in his Tupelo, Miss., office March 3, 2005. Wildmon, the founder of the American Family Association, a conservative Christian advocacy group, has died, the organization announced Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. The 85-year-old Mississippi native died Thursday from complications related to Lewy body dementia, an obituary published by WTVA-TV said.(C. Todd Sherman/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Donald Wildmon, the founder of the American Family Association, a conservative Christian advocacy group, has died, the organization announced Thursday.

The 85-year-old Mississippi native died on Thursday from complications related to Lewy body dementia, an obituary published by WTVA-TV said. Wildmon died in Tupelo, Mississippi, the city where the American Family Association is based. The obituary referred to Wildmon as “one of the legendary leaders of American conservatism.”

“His impressive legacy of Christian ministry will live on for many years to come,” Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, a Republican, said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Wildmon founded the AFA, first known as the National Federation for Decency, in 1977 after working as a pastor for the United Methodist Church.

Since its inception, the conservative advocacy group has launched campaigns and boycotts to pressure corporations to avoid supporting causes the group opposed, such as LGBT anti-discrimination measures.

In 1991, Wildmon launched American Family Radio, which set up radio stations across the U.S. to spread the AFA’s message. Wildmon led the AFA for 33 years, the obituary said. He stepped down in 2010, and his son, Tim Wildmon, now leads the organization.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manuel Rios Hernandez
TAG arrests Abernathy man wanted on sexual assault charge
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr., left, works the ball inside against Wisconsin's Jordan Davis...
Former Red Raider, Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. suspended after rape charge
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
A Lubbock couple is celebrating 70 years of marriage this week.
‘When we said ‘I do,’ we meant ‘I do’': Lubbock couple celebrating 70th anniversary
Tornado siren
City of Clovis investigating tornado siren activation

Latest News

Beachgoers watch as turbulent surf pounds the coast at Manhattan Beach on Thursday, Dec. 28,...
Huge surf pounds West Coast and Hawaii, flooding some low-lying areas
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters work on a site of a...
Russia fires 122 missiles, 36 drones in what Ukraine calls the biggest aerial barrage of the war
Check out what this monster wave did as it crashed Thursday. (Source: Ventura PD and the City...
Huge wave wipes out people, vehicles in Ventura, California
Huge waves bring flooding and rip currents, too. (Source: CNN/KION/KPIX/KGO/VENTURA PD AND THE...
Monster waves hit California
Israeli soldiers take up positions near the Gaza Strip border, as smoke rises following an...
Palestinians stream into a southern Gaza town as Israel expands its offensive in the center