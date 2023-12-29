Friday morning top stories: Wanted sexual assault suspect arrested in Abernathy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Wanted sexual assault suspect arrested in Abernathy

Texas Anti-gang Center investigators surveilled a home near 5th and Ave. M in Abernathy where they arrested Manual Rios Hernandez

He is now booked in the Hale County Jail

Read more here: TAG arrests Abernathy man wanted on sexual assault charge

DOJ threatens lawsuit against Texas

The Department of Justice says Senate Bill 4, which was signed into law earlier this month, is unconstitutional

The law grants state and local police the authority to arrest migrants who enter the country illegally

Read more here: Senate Bill 4 bringing federal law suits against Texas

Trump removed from Maine ballot

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows issued the ruling yesterday

The Trump Campaign says it will appeal Bellows’ decision to Maine’s state court

Full story here: Maine bars Trump from ballot as US Supreme Court weighs state authority to block former president

