KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Gerard

By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Gerard, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is an 8-month-old rat terrier mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.

He is a very sweet boy and is a little shy at first until he gets to know you. He loves to play outside and at times thinks he is a racecar. He is also very food motivated so training should be a breeze. Gerard is up-to-date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out our previous Pet of the Day: Meet Barnaby.

