Lubbock Fire Rescue encouraging firefighters to seek help when they need it

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas fire departments are fighting an old stigma, encouraging firefighters to seek help when they are under mental stress.

Lubbock Fire Rescue provides not only their firefighters, but men and women across the state with mental health resources.

LFR firefighter Blake Ball said, “They try to teach you to leave stuff at the fire station and that’s just not reality”.

Ball said they never know what calls they’ll get and what they’ll have to endure physically or mentally on any given day. He said traumatic injuries or calls involving children are the hardest to let go of and are often the ones they bring home.

Lubbock Fire Rescue Chief Shaun Fogerson said firefighters put pressure on themselves to put the lives of other people in their hands, and in traumatic situations, they may hold on to guilt.

“All the stress of being on the scene when something bad is happening. We’re supposed to be the helpers; of course, when we get there, some situations are beyond help,” Fogerson said.

But who takes care of those who take care of us?

“In the past, people weren’t willing to admit that they were having issues, that they were having intrusive thoughts,” Chief Fogerson said.

But Chief Fogerson says times have changed. Now, they prioritize mental health and offer their resources to any firefighter who needs it.

“If you don’t take care of yourself, you can’t take care of anyone else. The crew needs you, the public needs you, I need you. Take care of yourself and your mental health, reach out and get help if you need it,” Fogerson said.

Along with a stress management team and day-to-day check-ins, LFR has counselors and peer resources to firefighters they are not alone and offer support, not just when they need it, but when they don’t know they do.

“You don’t deal with it all at one time. It’s something that goes year-round, it’s that phone call on a Wednesday, it’s that text message on a Sunday morning,” Ball said.

Chief Fogerson encourages other firefighters to reach out if they need help and encourages them to accept help when it’s offered. He assures firefighters there is not a stigma attached to mental health support, like there used to be.

