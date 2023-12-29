Nonprofit assisting rural communities in navigating federal, state grants

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - For many rural communities in our state, understanding or finding available federal funds is not an easy feat. However, there is a nonprofit that is making that process simpler.

Texas Rural Funders is an organization that understands the struggles rural communities face when it comes to applying for grants; knowing what is available and what the community is eligible for is an uphill battle for most rural city leaders.

“What we are trying to do with our grants fund and our monthly newsletter gives people a resource that helps lift the burden of finding those grant opportunities,” Kelty Garbee, Executive Director of Texas Rural Funders, said.

Garbee stated the mission behind the nonprofit started when it became apparent rural communities were missing out on federal and state funds. For most small rural communities, like Slaton, they do not have the staff to file applications.

“A town of Lubbock’s size probably does have somebody that that’s their job. We do not,” Clifton Shaw, Mayor of Slaton, said.

Aside from the lengthy paperwork, locating grants and understanding what your community may need is another set of hurdles. Garbee said educating local leadership is vital for thriving rural communities.

“A lot of that is focusing on making sure rural communities know what they are eligible for, know what the opportunities are coming from the federal and the state government, and also that they participate in the processes,” Garbee said.

Shaw stated without professionals who understand grant programs, communities like Slaton could not sustain growth.

“You have to stay informed. In towns like ours you have to have somebody who is familiar with the process and understands the process,” Shaw said. “Because we don’t have the people, or truthfully, the education to navigate that stuff without professionals to help us with it.”

After the November election, multiple grants for rural communities became available. Garbee said Texas Rural Funders hopes to make those funds accessible to rural Texas.

