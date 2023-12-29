Healthwise Expo 2024
Texas Tech rolls over Sam Houston, 96-60

Warren Washington drives into the paint for a shot against Sam Houston.
Warren Washington drives into the paint for a shot against Sam Houston.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Brandon Soliz and Zach Fox
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-2) rolled by the Sam Houston Bearkats (6-8) on Thursday night inside the United Supermarkets Arena, 96-60, to move to 7-0 at home on the year.

Tech led the entire game while Pop Isaacs had 16 points at the end of the first half and continued his great shooting night the rest of the game. He finished with 28 points marking his new career-high.

Darrion Williams led the Red Raiders in assists with six. Joe Toussaint was right behind him with five assists. As a team, Tech finished with 21 assists.

Warren Washington grabbed a team-high eight rebounds in the win as the Red Raiders hauled in 37 rebounds - one more than the Bearkats.

As a team, Tech shot 53% from the floor including 15-33 (45%) from beyond the three-point line. The Red Raiders now have six games this season where they made nine or more three-pointers.

Tech turns its focus to North Alabama for the final non-conference game at 1 p.m. on New Year’s Day inside the USA in Lubbock before the start of Big 12 play. The Red Raiders will travel to Austin to take on the Texas Longhorns (9-2) at 7 p.m. on Jan. 6 inside the Moody Center.

