Warm Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cold mornings continue today and tomorrow, but temps this afternoon are warmer, and pick up even more for the start of the weekend.

Highs Today (KCBD)

Highs today range the mid-to-upper 50s, with sunny skies and moderate winds from the NW. By tomorrow, winds will have shifted and will bring in more warmth, along with some partial cloud cover. A cold front leaves us much cooler for New Years Eve, with highs in the low 50s, dropping even further for New Year’s Day.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

Tuesday, we have a slim chance of some post frontal showers or even wintry precip if the temperature profile fits. Any activity we may get is expected to be light.

