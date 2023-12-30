Caprock Classic to benefit AMBUCS, providing trikes for kids with mobility issues

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than a hundred basketball teams from around the world are in Lubbock this week, playing at more than a dozen schools in the Caprock Classic Tournament.

It’s the largest tournament in the world.

This charity tournament raises money for AMBUCS which, among other things, helps provide mobility for people with disabilities.

Tournament director Gary Johnson says nearly 120 basketball teams are in Lubbock shooting baskets for bucks, in more ways than one.

“Funds raised by the tournament go toward providing trikes for free basically to families who have children in that situation,” Johnson said.

Caprock AMBUCS has organized the tournament for 64 years now.

It started with just eight teams but has grown to be an international competition with Australian teams traveling to Lubbock to compete.

Claudia McHugh and Jesse Metz-Dickenson are two athletes who made the trip for the tournament.

“It was a lot with all the flights and the driving, but we pulled through and it was good.” McHugh said.

For most of the boys and girls team members, it was their first time playing in the U.S.

“First time being down here and playing in a basketball tournament in the USA,” Metz-Dickenson said. “It’s really good.”

The game is a bit different than how they play down under

“It’s so much faster,” McHugh said. “Compared to Australia that’s very slow in plays, but here is just go go go and you just got to get down the court and it’s very tiring.”

The Caprock Classic is the largest high school basketball tournament in the world and as it grows, it provides more funds, and in turn more trikes.

“We have probably the ability to buy between 50 and 75 trikes,” Johnson said.

Those wheels help further AMBUCS mission of inspiring mobility and independence.

“This provides kids that have mobility issues, whether it’s arms or legs,” Johnson said. “It gives them the ability to ride a bike with their brothers and sisters, or their friends.”

It’s not just kids, though. The nonprofit builds trikes for adults as well.

Johnson says they help whoever rides them get stronger.

“It’s also providing strengthening of their muscles and their muscle groups,” Johnson said. “To trick them into doing therapeutic exercise.”

AMBUCS also uses proceeds from the Caprock Classic to build ramps, donate to other nonprofits across our region, and provide scholarships for physical therapists.

Johnson says it all makes sense when someone starts riding.

“When you see the appreciation of a kid that receives a trike that they’ve seen or test ridden at a school,” Johnson said. “That clutches your heart.”

