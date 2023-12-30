Healthwise Expo 2024
Clovis police respond to fatal hit & run crash at 14th & Sycamore

Clovis police are investigating a fatal shooting of a man who died at a Lubbock hospital.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLOVIS, NM (KCBD) - Clovis police received a call from a passing driver at 12:43 a.m. Saturday and found 24-year-old Matthew Gibbs lying face down in a field. They began life-saving measures, but Gibbs did not survive.

Police found debris in the roadway that led them to believe Gibbs had been struck by a motor vehicle that fled the scene.

If anyone has any information related to this fatal motor vehicle crash, the Clovis Police Department asks them to call 575-769-1921. Information can be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 program, accessed by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

