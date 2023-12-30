Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Curry, Warriors to host Hardaway and the Mavericks

Dallas heads to Golden State for a Western Conference matchup Saturday
(NBA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dallas Mavericks (18-14, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (15-16, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Mavericks take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in Western Conference action Saturday.

The Warriors are 11-13 in Western Conference games. Golden State is 2-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mavericks are 13-11 in Western Conference play. Dallas is third in the Western Conference with 14.5 fast break points per game led by Kyrie Irving averaging 3.1.

The Warriors are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 48.4% the Mavericks allow to opponents. The Mavericks average 15.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 12.4 per game the Warriors give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Klay Thompson is shooting 42.5% and averaging 17.2 points for the Warriors. Curry is averaging 24.0 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Mavericks. Dante Exum is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 121.0 points, 48.6 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 116.2 points, 40.9 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.0 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (calf).

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (toe), Luka Doncic: out (quad), Kyrie Irving: out (heel).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Both West Bound lanes of travel and one East Bound Lane on HWY 84 as well as N. Frankford are...
Second person dies after serious Christmas Day crash
LPD says the victim was picked up from the 1000 block of Homestead then taken by EMS to...
One person transported to hospital with gunshot wound
Pedro Soto, right, Savanah's father, comforts Rachel Soto, left, Savanah's grandmother, at a...
Texas police release new footage in murder investigation of pregnant woman, boyfriend
Nearly 50 food establishments got a surprise visit from health inspectors this week. Less than...
2 top performers in this week’s Food for Thought
This image provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a Relax 5mm Science...
Federal agency orders recall of hazardous magnetic-ball kits sold at Walmart.com

Latest News

Gaddy has 24 as Tarleton State beats Loyola Marymount 79-66
Houston Rockets
Tyrese Maxey scores 42 points, short-handed 76ers outlast Rockets 131-127
Texas women's basketball star Rori Harmon to miss rest of season with torn ACL from practice injury
FILE - Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian talks to his team during the first half of an NCAA...
Creative and aggressive play-callers fuel high-powered offenses for No. 2 Washington and No. 3 Texas