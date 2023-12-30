Gaddy has 24 as Tarleton State beats Loyola Marymount 79-66

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kiandre Gaddy had 24 points in Tarleton State’s 79-66 victory over Loyola Marymount on Friday night.

Gaddy added 12 rebounds for the Texans (9-4). Jakorie Smith scored 21 points and added five assists. Devon Barnes was 3-of-7 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the foul line to finish with 13 points.

Justin Wright led the Lions (7-7) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Keli Leaupepe added 16 points and two steals for Loyola Marymount. In addition, Dominick Harris had 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.