Lady Raiders win Big 12 Opener at Houston

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders commenced Big 12 Conference action with a huge 79-71 road win at Houston on Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Raiders had a fast start taking a 31-12 lead after one quarter, just two points shy of the program record for most points in the first quarter.

Tech led 51-33 at the half.

Jada Wynn led the Lady Raiders with 23 points on 6-7 three-point shooting.

Bailey Maupin scored 19 points.

Jasmine Shavers & Kyla Freelon both added 10 points.

Texas Tech shot 55% from the floor and 53% from the three-point line.

The Lady Raiders (12-2 overall, 1-0 Big 12) next put their 9-0 record at home on the line hosting #5 Texas 6pm Wednesday at the USA in the Conference Home Opener.

Texas comes in 13-1 overall after losing their Big 12 opener at home 85-79 to #10 Baylor Saturday.

