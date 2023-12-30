West Loop 289 blocked by truck that lost cargo from 19th toward 34th

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and TXDOT employees are on the scene of a truck tractor semi-trailer that has lost its cargo on the roadway. The load being transported was cottonseed.

The trailer and cargo block the southbound service road to West Loop 289 from 19th Street toward the 34th Street service road. TXDOT crews are diverting traffic through the parking lot of the Wayland Plaza back onto the service road. If possible, we ask that motorists avoid the area while teams work to clear the blockage from the roadway.

