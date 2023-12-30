Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

West Loop 289 blocked by truck that lost cargo from 19th toward 34th

(KOSA)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and TXDOT employees are on the scene of a truck tractor semi-trailer that has lost its cargo on the roadway. The load being transported was cottonseed.

The trailer and cargo block the southbound service road to West Loop 289 from 19th Street toward the 34th Street service road. TXDOT crews are diverting traffic through the parking lot of the Wayland Plaza back onto the service road. If possible, we ask that motorists avoid the area while teams work to clear the blockage from the roadway.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both West Bound lanes of travel and one East Bound Lane on HWY 84 as well as N. Frankford are...
Second person dies after serious Christmas Day crash
LPD says the victim was picked up from the 1000 block of Homestead then taken by EMS to...
One person transported to hospital with gunshot wound
Pedro Soto, right, Savanah's father, comforts Rachel Soto, left, Savanah's grandmother, at a...
Texas police release new footage in murder investigation of pregnant woman, boyfriend
Nearly 50 food establishments got a surprise visit from health inspectors this week. Less than...
2 top performers in this week’s Food for Thought
This image provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a Relax 5mm Science...
Federal agency orders recall of hazardous magnetic-ball kits sold at Walmart.com

Latest News

Clovis police are investigating a fatal shooting of a man who died at a Lubbock hospital.
Clovis police respond to fatal hit & run crash at 14th & Sycamore
Caprock Classic creating competition and independence
Caprock Classic to benefit AMBUCS, providing trikes for kids with mobility issues
Caprock Classic creating competition and independence
Caprock Classic raising money, helping inspire mobility and independence with AMBUCS
LPD says the victim was picked up from the 1000 block of Homestead then taken by EMS to...
One person transported to hospital with gunshot wound