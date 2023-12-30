Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Mother of 4 dies after ‘escalating dispute’ turns into shooting at McDonald’s

Authorities say Tamanika Woods was shot and killed after getting into a dispute at a McDonald's in Atlanta. (Source: Atlanta News First)
By Madeline Montgomery, Hope Dean and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Police in Georgia say a woman is dead and another is in custody after a dispute turned deadly at an Atlanta-area McDonald’s.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, two female customers inside the McDonald’s got into an “escalated dispute” that ended in a deadly shooting earlier this week.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman killed as Tamanika Woods.

Atlanta police said 19-year-old T’Niya Evans was arrested and is facing charges that include murder in connection with the shooting.

Family and friends said Woods was in her 30s and a mother to four children.

“I want everyone to know she was a great person. She’s a very good mother and she will be missed. She’s very sweet and a family-oriented young lady,” a friend, who wanted to remain anonymous, told Atlanta News First.

Woods died at Grady Memorial Hospital after she was taken away from the scene in critical condition, police said.

Witnesses told Atlanta News First that customers inside the McDonald’s held the suspected shooter down until police could respond to the restaurant.

No children were inside the restaurant during the shooting, and the McDonald’s has since reopened.

Atlanta police said the shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manuel Rios Hernandez
TAG arrests Abernathy man wanted on sexual assault charge
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr., left, works the ball inside against Wisconsin's Jordan Davis...
Former Red Raider, Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. suspended after rape charge
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Drew Steffe steps away from Tech basketball for family reasons.
Drew Steffe stepping away from Tech basketball
A Lubbock couple is celebrating 70 years of marriage this week.
‘When we said ‘I do,’ we meant ‘I do’': Lubbock couple celebrating 70th anniversary

Latest News

City hall in Slaton
Nonprofit assisting rural communities in navigating federal, state grants
Nonprofit assisting rural communities in navigating federal, state grants
Lubbock fire rescue firefighters fighting fire
Lubbock Fire Rescue encouraging firefighters to seek help when they need it
Lubbock Fire Rescue encouraging firefighters to seek help when they need it