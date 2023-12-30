New Year’s Eve Cold Front
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We begin with another cool morning, warming quickly to a warmer afternoon before a front tomorrow morning drops our temps dramatically.
Highs today range the low-to-mid 60s, with a high of 65 expected in Lubbock. Skies are mostly sunny until clouds drift in in the evening ahead of a cold front Sunday morning, leaving highs for New Years Eve in the low 50s, and New Years Day in the upper 40s.
Tuesday we remain in the 40s, with some chances for scattered, relatively light rain showers Tuesday.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.