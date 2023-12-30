New Year’s Eve Cold Front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We begin with another cool morning, warming quickly to a warmer afternoon before a front tomorrow morning drops our temps dramatically.

Lubbock Forecast (KCBD)

Highs today range the low-to-mid 60s, with a high of 65 expected in Lubbock. Skies are mostly sunny until clouds drift in in the evening ahead of a cold front Sunday morning, leaving highs for New Years Eve in the low 50s, and New Years Day in the upper 40s.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

Tuesday we remain in the 40s, with some chances for scattered, relatively light rain showers Tuesday.

