New Year’s Eve Cold Front

By Collin Mertz
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We begin with another cool morning, warming quickly to a warmer afternoon before a front tomorrow morning drops our temps dramatically.

Lubbock Forecast
Lubbock Forecast(KCBD)

Highs today range the low-to-mid 60s, with a high of 65 expected in Lubbock. Skies are mostly sunny until clouds drift in in the evening ahead of a cold front Sunday morning, leaving highs for New Years Eve in the low 50s, and New Years Day in the upper 40s.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Tuesday we remain in the 40s, with some chances for scattered, relatively light rain showers Tuesday.

