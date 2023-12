LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police responded to a shots fired call just before 8 p.m. on Friday around 45th St. and Quaker Ave.

Police say one person was shot and then taken to a home in the 1000 block of Homestead Dr. where they were picked up by EMS and taken to Covenant Hospital.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.