Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Tyrese Maxey scores 42 points, short-handed 76ers outlast Rockets 131-127

Tyrese Maxey had 42 points and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers outlasted the Houston Rockets 131-127 on Friday night
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets(NBA)
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Tyrese Maxey had 42 points and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers outlasted the Houston Rockets 131-127 on Friday night.

“That was a good level of aggressiveness for him tonight,” 76ers coach Nick Nurse said. “I thought he was really great with his jets on tonight.”

Philadelphia superstar Joel Embiid was out for a third consecutive game with a sprained right ankle and will miss at least one more game with the 76ers ruling him out Saturday night at Chicago. Nicolas Batum sat out for a fifth game with a strained right hamstring.

Tobias Harris added 22 points for the 76ers. They won for the fourth time in five games and sent Houston to its third straight loss.

It was the fourth straight game with at least 20 points for Harris.

“He’s been so much more in control,” Nurse said. “He’s been so much more decisive. He was attacking aggressively. That to me is he’s just feeling really good about his game. He’s just confident right now. I love it.”

Fred VanVleet had 33 points and 10 rebounds for Houston. Jalen Green added 31 points and Alperen Sengun had 28 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

“We did our best, but on the offense, these things happen,” Sengun said. “We just couldn’t finish good at the end of the game.”

De’Anthony Melton put Philadelphia on top with a driving layup before Marcus Morris made a 3-pointer and a free throw after being fouled by VanVleet to extend the lead to 127-122 with about 30 seconds left.

Green hit a 3 for Houston to get the Rockets within two with 25 seconds left. Houston intentionally fouled Melton and he made 1 of 2 free throws to extend the lead to three.

A layup by Green cut the lead it to one with 17 seconds remaining. Houston intentionally fouled Melton again, but this time he made both free throws to make it 130-127.

Green had a chance to attempt a 3 on the other end, but instead passed inside to Jock Landale, who missed a layup and Morris made a free throw to secure the victory.

“We just made some big shots down the stretch,” Nurse said.

The Rockets were without Dillon Brooks, who missed a second straight game with an oblique injury, and Jabari Smith Jr., out with a sprained left ankle.

UP NEXT

76ers: At Chicago on Saturday night.

Rockets: Host Detroit on Monday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Most Read

Both West Bound lanes of travel and one East Bound Lane on HWY 84 as well as N. Frankford are...
Second person dies after serious Christmas Day crash
LPD says the victim was picked up from the 1000 block of Homestead then taken by EMS to...
One person transported to hospital with gunshot wound
Pedro Soto, right, Savanah's father, comforts Rachel Soto, left, Savanah's grandmother, at a...
Texas police release new footage in murder investigation of pregnant woman, boyfriend
Nearly 50 food establishments got a surprise visit from health inspectors this week. Less than...
2 top performers in this week’s Food for Thought
This image provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a Relax 5mm Science...
Federal agency orders recall of hazardous magnetic-ball kits sold at Walmart.com

Latest News

Gaddy has 24 as Tarleton State beats Loyola Marymount 79-66
Texas women's basketball star Rori Harmon to miss rest of season with torn ACL from practice injury
FILE - Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian talks to his team during the first half of an NCAA...
Creative and aggressive play-callers fuel high-powered offenses for No. 2 Washington and No. 3 Texas
Curry, Warriors to host Hardaway and the Mavericks