New Year’s Eve

By Collin Mertz
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cooler day to wrap up 2023, with an even cooler first day of 2024.

Highs Today
Highs Today(KCBD)

We’ll be partly cloudy today, clearing toward the afternoon as winds transition from NW to NE and continue to funnel in cool air, which will give us a wide variety of temps. Highs today range upper 40s toward the N and NE to mid 60s down to the SW. Tomorrow, temps are even cooler, with highs in the upper 40s, and mid 40s by Tuesday.

Precip and Highs
Precip and Highs(KCBD)

Tuesday also comes with some chances for scattered, light showers, mostly afternoon and evening. Happy New Year!

