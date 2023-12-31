Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Powerball jackpot at $810 million after no winner Saturday

There was no Powerball winner on Saturday, Dec. 30. The next drawing is on Monday, Jan. 1.
There was no Powerball winner on Saturday, Dec. 30. The next drawing is on Monday, Jan. 1.(MGN)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - There was no jackpot winner in Saturday’s Powerball drawing,

According to the Powerball website, the prize has grown to an estimated $810 million.

The next drawing is on Monday night.

Its cash value is $408.9 million if the winner chooses to collect it in a single payment.

The current jackpot is the fourth to climb above a half-billion dollars this year, according to Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on Oct. 11, by a ticket in California that won a grand prize worth $1.765 billion. Since then, there have been 33 drawings without a grand prize winner. Before that, the last jackpot was won on July 19, worth $1.08 billion.

Powerball said it was the first time in the game’s history that back-to-back jackpot cycles reached $1 billion. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion won on Nov. 7, 2022.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The trailer and cargo block the southbound service road to West Loop 289 from 19th Street...
West Loop 289 blocked by truck that lost cargo from 19th toward 34th
Lubbock police say a pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on...
Pedestrian seriously injured in collision at 137th & University
LPD says the victim was picked up from the 1000 block of Homestead then taken by EMS to...
One person transported to hospital with gunshot wound
The Texas Tech Lady Raiders commenced Big 12 Conference action with a huge 79-71 road win at...
Lady Raiders win Big 12 Opener at Houston
Clovis police are investigating a fatal shooting of a man who died at a Lubbock hospital.
Clovis police respond to fatal hit & run crash at 14th & Sycamore

Latest News

FILE - Having a four-legged friend could slow the rate of cognitive decline among older adults...
Adding a pet could offset cognitive decline for some
Tourists walk around New Year's Eve sign ahead of New Year's Eve in Times Square, Friday, Dec....
Australians and New Zealanders preparing to be among first nations to ring in 2024 with fireworks
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea's Kim vows to launch 3 more spy satellites and produce more nuclear materials in 2024
2024 glasses are displayed ahead of New Year's Eve in Times Square, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in...
At the stroke of midnight, the New Year gives a clean slate for long-elusive resolutions
A clean slate awaits at the stroke of midnight for the next round of resolutions. (Source:...
Ways to ensure you stick to your New Year’s resolutions