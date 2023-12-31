Scores from Caprock Classic Championships
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with results from the Caprock Classic Championship games on Saturday.
MGM Elegante Girls Championship
2A #8 New Home 50, 2A #4 Panhandle 39
United Supermarket Girls Championship
2A #6 Farwell 55, 2A #14 Muenster 28
Advanced Graphix Boys Championship
San Angelo TLCA 72, 2A #7 Floydada 46
Double T Smiles Boys Championship
TAPPS 3A #4 Lubbock Christian 48, 2A #3 Reagan County 33
Chick-fil-a Girls Championship
5A #8 Monterey 72, 6A #23 Frenship 69
Western Bank Boys Championship
TAPPS 4A #2 Trinity Christian vs. 4A #7 Dallas Carter 7:30 p.m. at Frenship
