Ag Year in Review: Devastating drought, extended Farm Bill, year full of change

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - New constitutional amendments, a devastating drought and volatility in the market all topped Ag headlines this year. KCBD takes a look back at the big agriculture stories from 2023.

Starting off the year, farmers secured the right to repair their own John Deere equipment. For years, only authorized dealers had the tools and permission to make repairs, until January, when the retailer signed an agreement with the American Farm Bureau Federation allowing farmers to do so.

In April, the Southfork Dairy Farm southeast of Dimmit exploded. One woman was hospitalized and 18,000 cattle died.

Also in April, cattle prices reached an all-time high of $174.74. Live cattle prices continued to climb throughout the year, and hit $186.93 in September, before starting to fall.

Late May, a farmer’s prayer was answered with a lot of rain across the region. This made cotton farmers optimistic for the season, but it did cause many to miss the insurance planting deadline by June. So, many either took a cut in coverage or switched to other commodities.

In June, the United States Department of Agriculture released a report showing the U.S. cattle inventory was down 3%. In fact, the nation’s cow herd was the smallest it had been in at least 25 years.

In August, Lubbock ISD opened its new Agri-STEM complex to advance agriculture education for high schoolers across the district.

Meanwhile, farmers were still waiting for money from the 2022 Emergency Relief Programs that the USDA had not yet sent out.

In October, many farmers started harvesting cotton. They were faced with lower yields than they had hoped for because of very little rainfall after the early season rains.

Also in October, agriculture education expanded in Lubbock. The National Ranching Heritage Center cut the ribbon on the Cash Family Ranch Life Learning Center.

In November, the 2018 Farm Bill, which expired in September, was extended for one year to avoid reverting to permanent law.

Also, Proposition 1, which supporters call the Right to Farm, passed. It forces municipalities to prove environmental harm, public harm or danger to animal health or crop production before they can regulate a farmer’s operation.

Closing out the year, farmers received the 2022 ERP, but claim the payments they got were discriminatory. The USDA denies that, saying they just didn’t have enough funding to meet the need.

2023 is ending without a new Farm Bill. That puts farmers in the same place for 2024 with low reference prices.

