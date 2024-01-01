Area teams in new high school basketball state rankings
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The first state rankings are out for 2024 from the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. Plenty of area teams are slotted in the polls.
Hoop Madness coverage on Tuesdays and Fridays starts tomorrow.
Girls
6A
Frenship #23
5A
Monterey #9
4A
Levelland #3
Seminoles #6
3A
Idalou #6
2A
Farwell #3
New Home #7
1A
Valley #1
Nazareth #5
Whiteface #8
Whitharral #10
Borden County #14
Hermleigh #24
TAPPS
4A
Trinity Christian #8
3A
Lubbock Christian #1
2A
Southcrest Christian #2
Kingdom Prep #10
BOYS
4A
Estacado #12
3A
Shallowater #3
2A
New Home #6
Floydada #7
Farwell #23
1A
Jayton #2
Nazareth #9
Lorenzo #25
TAPPS
4A
Trinity Christian #2
3A
Lubbock Christian #4
2A
All Saints #5
