Area teams in new high school basketball state rankings

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The first state rankings are out for 2024 from the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. Plenty of area teams are slotted in the polls.

Hoop Madness coverage on Tuesdays and Fridays starts tomorrow.

Girls

6A

Frenship #23

5A

Monterey #9

4A

Levelland #3

Seminoles #6

3A

Idalou #6

2A

Farwell #3

New Home #7

1A

Valley #1

Nazareth #5

Whiteface #8

Whitharral #10

Borden County #14

Hermleigh #24

TAPPS

4A

Trinity Christian #8

3A

Lubbock Christian #1

2A

Southcrest Christian #2

Kingdom Prep #10

BOYS

4A

Estacado #12

3A

Shallowater #3

2A

New Home #6

Floydada #7

Farwell #23

1A

Jayton #2

Nazareth #9

Lorenzo #25

TAPPS

4A

Trinity Christian #2

3A

Lubbock Christian #4

2A

All Saints #5

Copyright 2024 KCBD. All rights reserved.