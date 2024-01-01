Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Brothers win lottery, split prize equally after lifelong pact

The Conwell brothers agreed to split the prize money equally.
The Conwell brothers agreed to split the prize money equally.(Virginia Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR BLUFF, Va. (Gray News) – Many people have pacts with loved ones about splitting prize money if they ever win the lottery. For two brothers in Virginia, that pact became a reality.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Tim and Steve Conwell have always had an arrangement when it comes to playing the lottery.

“We always say that if one of us wins, we’ll split it,” Tim Conwell told Virginia Lottery officials.

Tim Conwell bought a Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket at Virginia Hillbilly Market in Cedar Bluff and selected a set of numbers containing family birthdays.

The ticket matched all five winning numbers in the Dec. 18 drawing, winning $230,000.

“I couldn’t wait for my brother to wake up so I could tell him,” Tim Conwell said.

The Conwell brothers agreed to split the prize money equally.

The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police say a pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on...
Pedestrian seriously injured in collision at 137th & University
Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Central Lubbock that left two people injured.
Police investigating overnight shooting in Central Lubbock
2023 Caprock Classic Basketball Tournament
Scores from Caprock Classic Championships
UMC Children’s Hospital welcomed its first baby of the new year early Monday morning.
UMC welcomes first baby of the New Year
The trailer and cargo block the southbound service road to West Loop 289 from 19th Street...
West Loop 289 blocked by truck that lost cargo from 19th toward 34th

Latest News

Why it’s important to check and update your beneficiaries
Why it’s important to check and update your beneficiaries
Why it’s important to check and update your beneficiaries
Here are ways to make your New Year's resolutions stick.
How to make your 2024 resolutions stick
Here are ways to make your New Year's resolutions stick.
How to make your 2024 resolutions stick